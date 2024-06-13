South Texas Blood and Tissue Center encourages donations for World Blood Donor Day amid 25% decline

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is encouraging people to donate on Friday for World Blood Donor Day to offset a 25% drop in local donations.

World Blood Donor Day is recognized on June 14 during the summertime when donations typically decline.

Recommended Videos

Anyone who donates blood on Friday and through the rest of the month will get 500 points ($50 value) for the South Texas Blood & Tissue online Donor Store to exchange for electronic gift cards and STBTC merchandise.

People can also donate their points to the June Double Your Impact campaign, Camp Discovery. This allows donors to help community organizations like Camp Discovery, Communities in Schools and the San Antonio Food Bank twice with one blood donation.

Schedule an appointment to donate here or call 210-731-5590.