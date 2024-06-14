Whataburger to offer free iced coffee during summer solstice

Whataburger will offer the beverage from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 20 to celebrate the summer solstice.

To get through the longest day of the year, Whataburger will offer visitors a free 16-ounce iced coffee.

Whataburger will offer the beverage from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 20 to celebrate the summer solstice.

Recommended Videos

The iced coffee can be ordered black or customized with Vanilla, Caramel or Mocha flavors. Orders can be made in-store, in the drive-thru or through the Whataburger app.

The offer is not available on third-party apps.

Whataburger uses a blend of 100% Arabica beans from Colombia, Honduras and Nicaragua for its iced coffee.