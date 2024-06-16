94º
65-year-old man dies following North Side rollover crash, Bexar County Medical Examiner says

The crash happened just before midnight Sunday along Interstate 10

KSAT Digital Staff

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of a passenger who died in a rollover crash late Saturday night.

San Antonio police and first responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 11:45 p.m. near Interstate 10 westbound and Camp Bullis Road.

According to police, a white 2024 BMW was traveling on the access road in the second lane. The BMW moved to its left to avoid colliding with construction cones.

While the vehicle moved to its left, police said the car drove off the road, into the grassy median and began to roll over.

A passenger sitting in the back seat was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was identified as 65-year-old Valeriy Teodossiev, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

