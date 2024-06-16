George Strait show in College Station attracts largest ticketed concert attendance in US history

George Strait performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – How ‘bout them new concert records? Boys, ain’t they somethin’?

On top of hit record after hit record, legendary country music artist George Strait can lay claim to another record.

Strait’s Saturday night concert at Kyle Field in College Station attracted 110,905 ticket-buying fans. The 110,905 tickets sold are now the most sold for a concert in U.S. history.

Strait is no stranger to performing in front of 100,000 people or more in Texas. During his “The Cowboy Rides Away Tour” in June 2014, Strait took the stage before 104,793 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Saturday’s mark breaks an almost 47-year record previously held by the Grateful Dead, who performed in front of 107,019 at a Sept. 1977 show in New Jersey.

Strait’s concert also achieved an attendance number the Texas A&M football team has never reached. The program’s attendance record at Kyle Field is 110,663 fans, who witnessed a home loss to Ole Miss in Oct. 2014.

Kyle Field, located on the Texas A&M campus, is currently undergoing a trial run as a venue that hosts more than Aggies’ football games.

The stadium hosted a Brazil-Mexico soccer match on June 8 as a part of the Mexico men’s national team tour of the United States. The 85,249 fans in attendance garnered the largest crowd for a Mexico national team match in Texas history.

Strait, 72, has four more tour dates left in 2024: June 29 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, July 13 at Ford Field in Detroit; July 20 at Solder Field in Chicago and Dec. 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Strait will be joined each night by fellow country music artists Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.