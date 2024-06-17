18-year-old stabbed at far South Side apartments, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed at a far South Side apartment complex early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 12:15 a.m. to the Esperanza Apartments in the 12305 block of Southwest Loop 410, not far from Highway 16 and Texas A&M-San Antonio after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, two men had gotten into an altercation when one of them stabbed the other in the chest. That’s when, police say, the victim pulled out a gun and fired, but it doesn’t appear the man was struck by the bullet.

SAPD said the suspect fled the scene and has not been found. The wounded teen was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.