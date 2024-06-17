Authorities ID victims in shooting at Juneteenth festival in Round Rock

Police said neither of the victims were involved in the argument. They were bystanders just enjoying the festivities.

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The two people who died in a mass shooting at a Juneteenth concert in Round Rock over the weekend have been identified.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday at Old Settlers Park, about 19 miles north of Austin.

Lyndsey Vicknair, 33, and Ara Duke, 54, were shot and killed when an argument between two groups of people turned violent, authorities said.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of innocent lives and the injuries sustained by several others in Saturday’s senseless act of violence. Our deepest condolences go out to the families affected by this tragedy. We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community and will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice,” said Round Rock police chief Allen Banks.

Police said neither of the victims were involved in the argument. They were bystanders just enjoying the festivities.

Fourteen others were injured in the violence, including children, according to police.

Police confirmed one person is still on the run.

Anyone with information on the shooter is encouraged to contact Detective Maio at 512-341-3135 or rmaio@roundrocktexas.gov