San Antonio students showcase theatrical talents at summer camp at Carver Community Cultural Center

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio theater camp is offering students hands on activities that allows them to learn about the industry while collaborating.

A summer theater intensive is providing young actors and technicians with an immersive experience at the Carver Community Cultural Center.

“There’s something in theater for everyone. You don’t have to be an actor. You can be interested in makeup, a costumer, or in set construction,” Christopher Resse, the director of the Summer Theater Intensive Camp said.

San Antonio kids and teens are diving into acting, choreography and set design at the center, located on 226 N. Hackberry Street.

Reese who is also the theater director at Sam Houston High School, and is encouraging students to think outside the box while helping them overcome stage fright.

He said the camps at the Carver Community Cultural Center changed his life.

“I came to the camp myself when I was a teenager,” Reese said.

About 50 kids are part of the experience and scholarships are helping some students attend the camp.

“I ended up winning the scholarship last year, so I got to come back for free a second year. And it’s been really cool. There’s a lot more tech which is awesome,” Jesse Sangster, a participant attending the camp said.

Some students participating say in this supportive environment is making them feel accepted.

“It’s a really good thing for our community, because theater is just somewhere where you can go to be yourself. You can be free. Be creative. You can use your imagination without the fear of being shut down,” G’Avrie Stobaugh, another attendee said.

The summer theatre intensive is from June 10-28 from Monday through Friday. Their final performance will be on Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m.