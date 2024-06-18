UTSA to offer first mariachi summer camp

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA will be hosting its first-ever mariachi summer camp.

The camp is open for 9th through 12th graders interested in exploring their musical passions and refining their skills.

The camp, presented by UTSA Arts and the UTSA School of Music, will provide a focused experience that dives into the genre’s culture and tradition, a news release said.

The camp will take place in the Arts Building on the Main Campus between July 15 to July 18, and will conclude with a final student concert performed before a live audience at the UTSA Recital Hall.

Registration is now open for the camp.

To learn more about registration and the camp, click here.