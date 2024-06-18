Uvalde PD releases updated active shooter protocol, phases of initiative as part of agency’s rebranding

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Police Department is moving forward with revised active shooter training following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in 2022.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the department laid out the phases of the “Guardian Initiative,” which the Texas Police Chiefs Association and the ALERRT Program are coordinating.

A draft of the initiative was shared with KSAT Investigates earlier this year.

The comprehensive, multi-phased plan was directed by the Uvalde City Council and city manager to Delgado and the department in mid-April.

The initiative is a driving point of the department’s chief, Homer Delgado, as part of the agency’s rebranding. Efforts to rebuild the department’s trust and credibility while revising active shooter protocols are expected outcomes from the initiative.

Eight phases, all in various stages, come as part of the initiative.

The department’s goal is to ensure that staff are well-prepared and confident in their roles regarding community safety.