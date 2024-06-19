SA Parks and Recreation to host open house at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex

The Wheatley Heights Sports Complex is located at 200 Noblewood Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Parks and Recreation is hosting several open house events at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex this month and next month.

The open house event will let residents see the complex’s track and sports field, event hall, and other amenities.

The event will have a facility tour, reservation FAQs, Mobile Fit pop-up classes and health screenings.

The following are the dates for the open house:

June 20 from 6 – 8 p.m.

June 29 from 9 – 11 a.m.

July 13 from 6 – 8 p.m. (This event will be followed by a movie in the park.)

