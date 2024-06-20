3 pets killed, fourth unaccounted for after fire causes $150K in damage to West Side home, SAFD says

Fire was called in around 4:45 a.m. in 700 block of Cypressbrook Drive

SAN ANTONIO – Three pets were killed and a fourth is unaccounted for following a garage fire at a home on the city’s far West Side early Thursday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 4:45 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of Cypressbrook Drive, not far from Potranco Road and South Ellison Drive.

Recommended Videos

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the home. They managed to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the homeowners got out safe, but that three cats were killed and a fourth pet, a dog, is currently unaccounted for. The homeowner noticed smoke coming from the garage door, where firefighters believe the fire originated.

A fire investigation team is now working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 17 units answered the call.

Damage to the home is estimated at around $150,000.