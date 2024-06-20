New wellness experience coming to Pearl’s Stable Hall next month

SAN ANTONIO – House of Movement, a Revolutionary Wellness Experience, is coming to San Antonio’s newest music venue next month.

The event will include a yoga-based movement session led by Cassie Kirk, a Black Swan Yoga and Life Time Fitness instructor, and live music from DJ Catwalk. It will also have vendors offering health and wellness services, as well as food and drinks.

Kirk will have a mix of yoga activities, such as tranquil mindfulness practices and high-energy activities.

Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately and bring the following items:

A yoga mat

Towels, if planning to participate in the cold plunges

An extra pair of clothing

General tickets are $18 each, and doors open at noon. The movement will begin from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on July 20 in the Stable Hall at the Pearl Brewery.