Project MEND to hold medical mobility collection drive at Wonderland of the Americas

SAN ANTONIO – Project MEND will be hosting an event in July to collect gently used medical mobility items.

People are encouraged to bring their equipment to the Wonderland of The Americas outside of Hobby Lobby between the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

Some of the most requested items include:

Wheelchairs

Rollator walkers

Tub transfer benches

Power wheelchairs

Home hospital beds

Items such as oxygen or respiratory supplies, used mattresses or single-use medical supplies cannot be accepted.

All items donated will be evaluated and professionally refurbished and sanitized to state standards. Once approved for safe use, the equipment will be distributed to individuals in need.

For more information about acceptable items for donation, scheduling a donation pick up or registering to become a client and receive medical equipment assistance visit www.projectmend.org or call 210-223-6363 for further assistance.

Project MEND is the oldest, largest, licensed nonprofit medical equipment reuse facility in the state of Texas. The nonprofit is committed to improving the quality of life for individuals living with disabilities and illnesses through the refurbishment, reuse, and distribution of medical equipment and other assistive technology.

