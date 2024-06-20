TxDOT to launch ‘Drive Sober. No Regrets’ campaign for Fourth of July holiday

SAN ANTONIO – As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, TxDOT is launching its summer “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign.

TxDOT will share real-life emotional stories as part of its exhibit of the “Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign to help urge Texans not to drive drunk.

The campaign will include a San Antonio couple from Castroville who lost their 20-year-old son, Charles Trammell III, who was killed by a drunk-driving-related crash in Fort Worth while changing a friend’s tire on the side of the road on Aug. 27, 2022.

Charles was a student who played football at Texas Wesleyan University, and according to his mother, Shenica Trammell, he was not supposed to be out at the time.

Charles was hit and thrown over 60 feet off the interstate bridge.

“He didn’t get a chance to live out his dreams of becoming a football coach and working in sports medicine,” Trammell said. “He didn’t get a chance to have kids or even get married. All become someone made a thoughtless choice to drink and drive.”

According to the press release, in 2023, San Antonio had 2,347 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes, resulting in 76 fatalities and 189 serious injuries.

In 2023, Texas had an average of 65 alcohol-related crashes every day on Texas roadways and an average of three deaths per day.

Ruby Martinez, TxDOT Traffic Safety Program Manager, said if you choose to drink, get a ride-share service, designate a sober driver, or call a friend or family member to get back home safely.

The press release said this operation will overlap with heightened law enforcement efforts to keep Texas roads safe for the Fourth of July holiday.

From June 21 through July 7, there will be an increase in law enforcement patrols to help keep the number of DUI-related accidents, injuries, and deaths across the state.

Video courtesy: TxDOT