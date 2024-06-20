YMCA of San Antonio, Alamo Colleges District create day camp to bridge higher education, child care gap

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo Colleges District and YMCA of Greater San Antonio on Wednesday announced a new day camp to help close the higher education and child care gap faced by student parents and working families.

The two organizations said that across the Alamo Colleges, approximately one out of every five students are student parents and are dealing with affordable access to child care issues.

“We are proud to begin this partnership with the YMCA to enhance the support we offer our student parents who may be balancing a family and pursuing their educational and career goals,” said Dr. Mike Flores, Alamo Colleges District chancellor. “We know this partnership may make all the difference for students, and we are looking forward to seeing how we can scale these efforts across the Alamo Colleges.”

The press release said the new YMCA on-campus day camp options have already begun across the Alamo Colleges, and the pair are now exploring additional expansion opportunities.

“The YMCA is dedicated to supporting families and removing barriers to education. Together with Alamo Colleges District, the YMCA is providing quality childcare options on campus. We are empowering student parents to pursue their educational and career goals confidently,” said Louis Lopez, CEO and president at the YMCA of Greater San Antonio.

Currently, Northeast Lakeview College and Northwest Vista College students, faculty, and staff can enroll children in a YMCA Summer Day Camp, which runs weekly and is open to children ages 5-13. For more information on the camps, click here.

The Y Summer Day Camp is closed on July 4 and July 5.

Non-YMCA members pay $175 weekly, but YMCA members receive a 10% discount.

You can join the Northwest Vista College summer day camp waitlist by clicking here.