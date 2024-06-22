95º
SAPD searching for man accused of stealing over $5K in James Avery jewelry

After the robberies, the man flees in a white sedan

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing jewelry from multiple James Avery stores.

SAPD said the man had visited several James Avery locations over the past month to steal jewelry from display cases.

Police believe the man has stolen over $5,000 worth of jewelry.

After the robberies, the man flees in a white sedan, according to SAPD.

If you have information regarding the man’s identity, contact the SAPD Property Crimes Task Force at 210-207-8326.

