Willie Nelson, 91, cancels Outlaw Music Festival Tour appearances due to illness

Country Music legend Willie Nelson is on the road again but didn’t perform at Friday night’s Outlaw Music Festival in Georgia.

Nelson missed the first star-studded Outlaw Music Festival Tour show because of an illness.

A post on Nelson’s Instagram page said he was ‘not feeling well’ and had been told to rest for the next four days.

“We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days,” the statement read. “He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week.”

In a show of support, Lukas Nelson and the family band stepped in, performing a set featuring notable classic records from Willie Nelson’s discography.

Nelson, 91, is the headliner for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Other artists include Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, and Alison Krauss.

According to the statement, Nelson is expected to rejoin the tour as soon as next week.

