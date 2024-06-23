Texas woman accused of attempting to drown 3-year-old girl in hate crime attack, authorities say

EULESS, Texas – A Texas woman is facing multiple charges after attempting to drown a 3-year-old child at an apartment complex and making racial statements, according to authorities.

On Saturday, the Texas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Texas) called upon state and federal law enforcement agencies to investigate the alleged incident as a hate crime against a Muslim family, a press release said.

On May 19 in Euless, Texas, Elizabeth Wolf entered an apartment complex’s swimming pool area and racially interrogated a Muslim woman watching over her two children, the release said.

Police said a person reported a disturbance between Wolf and the other woman. When officers arrived, Wolf was taken into custody for public intoxication.

The mother mentioned that Wolf tried to grab her 6-year-old son, but he managed to escape. Her 3-year-old daughter, however, was forced underwater by Wolf in the pool’s deep end.

According to the release, a fellow bystander and the mother eventually rescued the child.

The two children were cleared by medical staff on the scene.

Wolf was charged with attempted capital murder and also injury to a child, according to court records. She was bailed out of jail the day after the incident.

A spokesperson with CAIR-Texas commented on the case:

“We are seeing a new level of bigotry here where a person deeply believes they get to decide, based on religion, spoken language, and country of origin, whose kids deserve to stay alive and whose don’t. I was devastated to know that the attacker got a bail bond out of jail the next day after the arrest. We ask for hate-crime probe, a higher bail bond, and an open conversation with officials to address this alarming increase in Islamophobia, anti-Arab, and anti-Palestinian sentiment,” said Shaimaa Zayan.