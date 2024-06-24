15-foot Muñeca Lelé to make appearance at the Pearl this weekend

The trade show will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center from June 28 to 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – The iconic Muñeca Lelé will be making its way to the Alamo City this upcoming weekend.

Muñeca Lelé is a handmade doll with long braids and a headband of colorful bows. She wears the traditional clothing of her creators.

Lelé's world tour is part of the third edition of the Pueblos Mágicos International Trade Show, which you can also sign up to attend on their website.

The tour will help raise the diversity of Mexico’s tourism and highlight towns with rich historical and cultural attributes. According to the press release, this doll also represents the efforts of thousands of Mexico’s women artisans.

The Pearl will have a program and live music to unveil the 15-foot Muñeca Lelé from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 27 and will stay on display until June 30.

“Lelé shines a light on the work of Mexico’s artisans, to promote an understanding of Mexico’s traditions,” Rubén Minutti-Zanatta, Consul General of Mexico, said in a press release. “Lelé, which means ‘baby’ in Otomi, is originally from the municipality of Amealco, Querétaro, and was designated as a cultural heritage of the state of Querétaro, which is soon to be a San Antonio Sister City later this year.”

