City of Schertz announces $12 million project for parks and recreation enhancement

SCHERTZ, Texas – Two new parks and changes to the Schertz Soccer Complex will soon be coming to the Schertz community.

The City of Schertz and Schertz Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) have approved a new project to enhance the residents’ quality of life, according to a press release.

“Investing in key parks projects is part of our mission to promote and enhance the quality of life for residents and businesses,” said Scott Wayman, executive director of Economic Development. “This partnership is just the beginning of our long-term vision to bring more visitors to our city by creating a sustainable and vibrant community.”

The city said the SEDC is projected to invest nearly $12 million in the following projects:

The first installment will issue $1.7 million for field lights on 10 soccer fields at the complex. The city hopes the new renovation will lead to more regional tournaments. This project will begin in late 2024 and is expected to be completed in early 2025.

The next development is for the future Hilltop Park, which will be located in the northern part of Schertz. The park will have the city’s first overlook and observation platform, a nature-based playscape, picnic pavilions, walking and biking trails, and a fishing pier. Hilltop Park will receive $750,000 from a Texas Parks and Wildlife local park grant. Construction for the park is slated to begin in late 2025.



Conceptual Plan for Hilltop Park, 2024 (Courtesy photo via City of Schertz)

The final investment is for the new Community Circle Park behind the Hal Baldwin Municipal Complex. This park will combine the dog park, the Johnie McDow Sports Complex, and the skate park. It will also include “The Box,” a hangout place for teens that includes sand volleyball courts, basketball courts, public art spaces, open-seating areas and hammocks. The park is still in the early design stages, but it is projected to open to the public in 2028.



Future Community Circle Park, 2024 (Courtesy photo via City of Schertz)

For more information about the projects click here.