City begins construction on Zarzamora Street

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio began construction efforts on Zarzamora Street and plans to implement several pedestrian amenities throughout the corridor.

Construction officially began on Wednesday and is expected to last through Winter 2025, a public works news release said.

Recommended Videos

Improvements will include wider sidewalks, traffic signal upgrades and enhanced bus facilities, among other things.

Construction officially began on Wednesday, June 26, and is expected to last through Winter 2025, a public works news release said. (San Antonio Public Works Department)

While work will occur between Fredricksburg Road and SW Military Drive, the whole of the seven-mile corridor will not be under construction at the same time, the release said.

Construction is expected to be limited to smaller sections within the project limits, beginning with the intersections of Stonewall, Buena Vista and Mayfield, the release said.

No lane closures are currently in place, but they could be expected as the project progresses.

The release said more construction zones will be announced over the course of the project’s timeline.

For more on this project, click here.