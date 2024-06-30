Woman dies in crash following medical episode, SAPD says

The accident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday at the Bandera Road and Mainland Drive intersection.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman died on Sunday after suffering from a medical episode while driving on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said a woman driving east on Bandera Rd. lost control of her vehicle during a medical episode and crashed into another car.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, the department said.

Nobody inside of the other vehicle was injured in the wreck.