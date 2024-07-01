AAA Texas: 5 million+ Texans expected to hit the roads the week of 4th of July

The 4th of July holiday is already proving to be busy. AAA Texas said it expects 5.6 million people to travel within our state over a nine-day period.

AAA usually does its holiday travel forecast for a five-day period. This year, for the first time ever, the organization is expanding that forecast to nine days. This is due to the popularity of remote work and many people choosing to take summer vacations during this holiday week.

The expanded forecast predicts travel trends from Saturday, June 29, to Sunday, July 7.

AAA expects 70.9 million people to travel 50 miles or more by car during the holiday travel period.

The heaviest traveled days are expected to be Wednesday, July 3, and Friday, July 5.

“You’re going to have regular commuters mixed with holiday commuters trying to get to their Independence Day holiday destination,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson.

AAA Texas says there are many things to consider when traveling this holiday week, and we’re breaking those down for you.

Gas Prices

AAA Texas said gas prices could trend up as we near the 4th of July holiday.

Last year, our state average for regular unleaded gas was $3.14.

You can check the latest gas averages in Bexar County and other parts of Texas by visiting AAA Gas Prices.

Impaired Driving

Drinking and driving is an epidemic across our state and country. Armbruster said 25% of deadly crashes in our state are caused by impaired drivers.

“Whether it’s a holiday or not, always have a plan. Never get behind the wheel after drinking,” Armbruster said.

Have an action plan. That can include designating a driver to not drink, using a rideshare app or having a friend pick you up.

Driving Safety

There are many things you can do to make sure you are safe while traveling this holiday week.

Check your car before you hit the road. Armbruster said AAA Texas expects to rescue 4,100 Texans over the 4th of July week due to dead batteries, flat tires and engine problems.

Safe driving: You can help keep yourself safe while on the road by following the posted speed limit, keeping a safe distance between yourself and others and keeping the phone out of your hand.

Aggressive Drivers

Unfortunately, there will be drivers out there speeding and driving recklessly. Armbruster said 30% of deadly crashes in our state involve speeding.

Don’t react if you come across an aggressive driver, Armbruster said.

“If you see another driver acting in an aggressive way, don’t respond to them. Just let it go, let them go about their day, because what could happen is you could escalate that situation if you respond,” Armbruster said.

Fireworks

Fireworks are a huge part of the 4th of July. They are fun to watch, but you should avoid looking at them while driving a vehicle.

“Don’t be distracted by the fireworks, and don’t just pull off on the side of the road, especially if you’re on a major freeway or highway. That can be very dangerous,” Armbruster said.

Emergency Vehicles

It’s important to remain vigilant when on the road, especially if emergency vehicles are pulled over on the side of the road.

Texas has the Move Over or Slow Down law. Not following the law can lead up to a $1,250 fine for the first offense. There are stricter fines for drivers who cause crashes and injuries when not following the law. Those fines are up to $4,000, and you could face jail time if convicted.

“If there is a tow truck on the side of the road with its lights flashing, you have to move over or slow down 20 mph below the posted speed limit,” Armbruster said.

According to Armbruster, 24 roadside workers are killed per year across the country.