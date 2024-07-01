San Antonio native Jen Tobias-Struski announced as co-host of SA Live beginning July 1

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT12 is proud to officially announce Jen Tobias-Struski as co-host of SA Live, KSAT12′s lifestyle show airing weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT12.

As SA Live rings in 10 years of celebrating San Antonio, Jen will join current co-host, Fiona Gorostiza, and continue to bring all the sights, sounds, eats and festivities of San Antonio and South Texas directly to viewers.

A proud San Antonio native, Jen has played a pivotal role in the success of SA Live from the beginning. Starting out as a producer on the show in 2015, Jen was quickly elevated to MMJ, where she shined on camera and helped share the pageantry and culture of our great city every day. From booking segments, to showcasing drink recipes, fashion tips, musical performances and high-profile celebrity interviews, Jen is no stranger to giving the people the content they want.

“I have been blessed to be able to share stories and help local businesses in my many roles on SA Live over the years, but the best gift is hearing from the viewers and the families who are positively affected by what we do on our show,” said Jen Tobias-Struski. “Our team is planning to keep celebrating San Antonio on SA Live and I am excited for this next chapter to love on my beautiful city.”

Jen’s passion began in news, where she wore several hats, including editor, news producer, and multimedia journalist in San Antonio and Colorado. Her move to SA Live allowed her to dedicate time to where her passion lies, showcasing and telling the uplifting stories of San Antonio’s lifestyle scene.

“Jen’s work ethic and love for San Antonio embodies who we are at KSAT12″, said Ashley Parker, Vice President and General Manager of KSAT12. “With her now as co-host, our dedication to our community and everything South Texas grows even stronger. We are proud of her and excited for what she will continue to bring to our viewers.”

Jen’s first day as co-host of SA Live is July 1st at 1 p.m.

