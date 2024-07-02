Have you seen her? BCSO searching for woman last seen near West Side hospital

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman last seen on the West Side on Friday.

Elizabeth Ann Love, 38, was last spotted around 10 a.m. near the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital in the 11200 block of State Highway 151. She was seen walking on the side of the road and entering a drainage tunnel.

Love is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, light blue pants and no shoes.

Call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)335-6000 if you have any information on Love’s whereabouts. You can also email the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.