Have you seen him? SAPD searching for missing 19-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a missing 19-year-old man last seen on Monday.

Michael Antwoine Lovings Jr, 19, was last seen on the 3600 block of Binz-Engleman.

Lovings is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and curly ear-top length black hair. He also has a diagnosed medical condition.

He was last seen wearing clear glasses, a grey T-shirt, grey shorts with blue stripes on the side, with red Jordan slides and carrying a black Nike backpack.

SAPD is urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.