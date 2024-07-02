98º
Have you seen him? SAPD searching for missing 19-year-old man

Michael Antwoine Lovings Jr was last contacted July 1

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Missing Person, SAPD, San Antonio
Missing person Michael Antwoine Lovings Jr, 2024 (Courtesy photo via San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a missing 19-year-old man last seen on Monday.

Michael Antwoine Lovings Jr, 19, was last seen on the 3600 block of Binz-Engleman.

Lovings is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and curly ear-top length black hair. He also has a diagnosed medical condition.

He was last seen wearing clear glasses, a grey T-shirt, grey shorts with blue stripes on the side, with red Jordan slides and carrying a black Nike backpack.

SAPD is urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.

About the Author

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

