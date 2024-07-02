‘No one seems to care’: 2 months later and patients are still looking for answers amid CentroMed data hack

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been two months since CentroMed’s data hack, and patients are still calling KSAT for help.

The clinic says its computer system network was compromised on April 30, putting 400,000 current and former patients at risk. Patients tell us they still struggle to get everything from referrals to records.

“I expressed my need for a referral that I needed it to see my cardiologist,” said Michael Frounfelter.

It’s a need that Frounfelter says has yet to be fulfilled. He is one of several CentroMed patients we’ve heard from since the clinic’s servers were hacked. The patient’s complaints have included difficulty scheduling appointments and getting referrals.

“Because I don’t know what this is going to mean if I don’t see my cardiologist, it might be bad, I might be okay, I just don’t know,” said Frounfelter.

Patients say they cannot access their medical records.

“We don’t have that you’re going to be coming in as a new patient, and I said a new patient, but I’ve been coming here since 2021,” said Julia Pichardo.

Patients also stressed that they are having trouble filling necessary prescriptions.

“My wife tried to call to get a couple of scripts refilled, and she couldn’t,” said Frounfelter. Pichardo added, “Give me a referral for my prescriptions because my blood pressure is high, and it’s been high since February, and I don’t want to have an episode where I’m back in the hospital or I’m with my kids and something happens to me because (CentroMed) can’t get your s*** together.

KSAT spoke to CentroMed’s Vice President on May 24, and at the time, Ana Maria Garza Cortez said her staff hoped to regain access to their file the following week.

“There are different steps that are happening to make sure that this incident doesn’t happen again at CentroMed,” said Garza Cortez.

“Given that you had two massive incidents in June of 2023 with 350,000 patients notified, and now we have 400,000 in less than a year’s time, how do you make that promise?” asked KSAT’s John Paul Barajas.

“It is a difficult time with our society, and we’re not unique to the situation,” answered Garza Cortez.

Since the May 24 report, KSAT has emailed CentroMed nine times. We still want to know where things stand. As of Monday night, they have not answered our questions or our request for another interview.

“No one seems to care, and it’s like there is a disconnect,” said Frounfelter.

KSAT has started reaching out to city and county leaders.

A spokesperson for the city did not provide further comment after saying they don’t manage CentroMed.

KSAT has contacted each Bexar County Commissioner individually, and we are waiting to hear back. A county spokesperson said that because no one had complained to the commissioner’s court, they did not have a comment either.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro was also contacted for comment. In February, he helped secure $4.6 million for the clinic to “help San Antonio’s CentroMed network provide high-quality, compassionate health care.” We are still waiting to hear back.