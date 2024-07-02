Six Flags, Cedar Fair companies merge to create theme park giant

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. and Cedar Fair merged on Monday after months of planning, according to a press release.

The combined company will operate under the name “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation” and be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The release mentioned that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s stock will begin trading on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

These are all the theme parks and water parks owned by the company. It has around 30 properties, mainly across the United States, with locations in Canada and Mexico.

Of the properties, five are in Texas, including Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Schlitterbahn.

“Our merger establishes a new Six Flags Entertainment Corporation with a highly diversified footprint and robust operating model, enhancing park offerings and performance though the complementary portfolio of attractive assets and intellectual property from each of Cedar Fair and the former Six Flags,” said Richard Zimmerman, president and chief executive officer of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

According to a press release, the parks’ names and branding will not be changed.

A spokesperson for Schlitterbahn says the company does not expect to change its season pass, rewards, or loyalty programs in 2024.

KSAT also contacted Six Flags Fiesta Texas for potential updates for season pass holders.