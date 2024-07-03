Firefighters find wheelchair stolen during concert at Frost Bank Center

A wheelchair that was reported stolen during a concert at the Frost Bank Center last month has been recovered and returned to its rightful owner.

Tara Ryan reported the theft of her custom wheelchair during a June 24 Blink-182 concert.

On Monday, firefighters from the Northern Bexar County Emergency Services District discovered the wheelchair in a grassy area where they were performing yard work.

The firefighters contacted the Fire Marshal’s Office because they thought it might be the wheelchair that had been reported stolen.

“It brings me joy to be able to assist and return the missing wheelchair to its rightful owner. We will continue our investigation and ask anyone who may have a tip to please call our office at 210-335-0300,” said Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez.

Ryan thanked the community for their efforts to locate her wheelchair and said she hopes the situation will bring awareness to her condition.

“While we are thankful for the return of my custom wheelchair, we are saddened that it happened in the first place. Having been diagnosed with Friedreich’s Ataxia, a form of muscular dystrophy, my wheelchair is essentially an extension of my body,” Ryan said.

She encouraged people to read about Friedreich’s Ataxia and donate to curefa.org.