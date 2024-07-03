86º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Firefighters find wheelchair stolen during concert at Frost Bank Center

Wheelchair was returned to Tara Ryan

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Frost Bank Center, Bexar County Fire Marshal
Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office recovers wheelchair stolen during concert at Frost Bank Center. (Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office)

A wheelchair that was reported stolen during a concert at the Frost Bank Center last month has been recovered and returned to its rightful owner.

Tara Ryan reported the theft of her custom wheelchair during a June 24 Blink-182 concert.

Recommended Videos

On Monday, firefighters from the Northern Bexar County Emergency Services District discovered the wheelchair in a grassy area where they were performing yard work.

The firefighters contacted the Fire Marshal’s Office because they thought it might be the wheelchair that had been reported stolen.

“It brings me joy to be able to assist and return the missing wheelchair to its rightful owner. We will continue our investigation and ask anyone who may have a tip to please call our office at 210-335-0300,” said Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez.

Ryan thanked the community for their efforts to locate her wheelchair and said she hopes the situation will bring awareness to her condition.

“While we are thankful for the return of my custom wheelchair, we are saddened that it happened in the first place. Having been diagnosed with Friedreich’s Ataxia, a form of muscular dystrophy, my wheelchair is essentially an extension of my body,” Ryan said.

She encouraged people to read about Friedreich’s Ataxia and donate to curefa.org.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Recommended Videos