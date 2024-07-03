Podcast host, comedian Andrew Schulz announces San Antonio show

Podcast host and comedian Andrew Schulz has announced a San Antonio show.

Schulz will visit the Majestic Theatre on Sept. 12. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

A news release from Live Nation states “The Life Tour” touches on current events, politics and “the beautiful chaos of creating life.”

The San Antonio show kicks off the second leg of the tour. No other Texas cities are included in the second leg.

The funnyman is known for his podcasts “Flagrant” with Akaash Singh and “The Brilliant Idiots” with Charlamange that God.

Schulz has also made appearances in the movies “You People,” “White Man Can’t Jump (2023)” and “The Underdoggs.”

