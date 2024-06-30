Joe Rogan brings comedy show to Majestic Theatre in August

(Gregory Payan, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Tickets are now available for an upcoming Joe Rogan comedy show downtown.

‘Joe Rogan In Concert’ comes to Majestic Theatre at 8 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to his website. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

An Instagram post by Rogan on Friday said a couple of other comedians, Ron White and Tony Hinchcliffe, would accompany him to the show.

Rogan, a Texas-based comedian, podcaster, and UFC commentator, has performed stand-up comedy for over thirty years.

Some of his recent specials include Joe Rogan: Strange Times (2018), Joe Rogan Triggered (2016), Joe Rogan: Rocky Mountain High (2014), and Joe Rogan: Live from the Tabernacle (2012).

For ticket information, click here.