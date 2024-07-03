99º
2 deputy constables injured, taken to hospital with lacerations after confronting suspect on NW Side

Incident happened in the 4400 block of Gardendale Road near Wurzbach and Fredericksburg Roads

Authorities are responding to a scene in the 4400 block of Gardendale Road. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two Bexar County deputy constables were injured while confronting a suspect on the Northwest Side on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Gardendale Road, not far from Wurzbach and Fredericksburg Roads near the Medical Center.

Chief Deputy Don Tijerina said the deputy constables with the Bexar County Constable’s Office Precinct 2 had lacerations from “hand-to-hand combat.”

The suspect had some type of sharp object.

“He engaged them right away ... and he had a weapon,” Tijerina said. “He just refused to cooperate.”

The suspect is in custody, Tijerina said. The deputy constables were taken to the hospital.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

