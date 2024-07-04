Celebrate National French Fry Day with these deals

SAN ANTONIO – If you love French fries, you’re in for a treat because National French Fry Day is coming up next “Fry-day.”

Several fast-food restaurants are celebrating National French Fry Day on July 12 by offering deals.

Here is a list of restaurants with offers:

Bar Louie: The bar will offer 50% off Bar Louie’s truffle fries during happy hour from 3-7 p.m. They are seasoned with truffle oil, parmesan and truffle aioli. Participating restaurants may vary. Bar Louie is located at 15900 La Cantera Parkway.

Burger King: Royal Perks members can redeem free any size fries with a $1 purchase or more weekly. In addition, members can earn twice the Crown points on purchases containing fries from July 12-14.

Raising Cane’s: Caniac Club Members will see the offer for an order of free fries. You can redeem it by swiping your Caniac Club Card, placing an online order or scanning the QR code in the mobile app. Customers who want to become a member can request a Club Card at a local restaurant. You must register and verify your email address by July 11 to receive the offer.

Wayback Burgers: You can get free regular size fries when you purchase a burger or sandwich through the Wayback Rewards loyalty program. Participants can order through the Wayback app, online or in-store.

Wendy’s: Available every Friday until the end of the year, Wendy’s will offer free any size fries with any purchase. This offer is available on the chain’s app.

Whataburger: The restaurant will offer free medium fries through the Whataburger app. If you don’t have the app, you can download it on or before July 12 to get the deal. If you’re a first-time member, you will be rewarded with one free order of medium fries and one free Whataburger, according to a news release. Existing app members will see the offer on their account on July 12. The offer can be redeemed in-store, drive-thru or curbside.

This list will be updated as more restaurants announce more deals.