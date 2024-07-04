89º
Local News

Centro Cultural Aztlan celebrates 47th anniversary with El Gran Día de los Artistas on July 20

The free event features an artisan market, a poetry performance and more

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Jazz Poets of San Antonio (Courtesy photo via Centro Cultural Aztlan)

SAN ANTONIO – Centro Cultural Aztlan is celebrating its 47th anniversary with El Gran Día de los Artistas on July 20.

The event will feature an artisan market showcasing original works by local artists, live painting and art demonstrations. There will also be fine art exhibits, live music and poetry performances with one-hour intervals throughout the day.

El Gran Día de los Artistas will have live music from artists Gelina, who will perform at noon, Liza Ybarra at 3 p.m. and Armando Martinez will perform afterward at 4 p.m. at the event. Jazz Poets of San Antonio will close the event with a live poetry performance from 5-6 p.m.

Additionally, Galería Expresión I will present “Midsummer Solstice: A Celebration of Life, Balance and Renewal” and Galería Expresión II will feature “The Project: MASA Cosmic Couture Portrait Collection.”

The event is from noon to 6 p.m. at Centro Cultural Aztlan, located at 1800 Fredericksburg Rd. #103.

For more information, click here.

