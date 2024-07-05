Alamo Beer Company hosts its first-ever ‘Wiener Dog Race’

SAN ANTONIO – Forget Nathan’s. The real hot dogs this Fourth of July ran in the Wiener Dog Race at Alamo Beer Company east of downtown.

The brewery not only celebrated Independence Day but also the unveiling of its “Badger Hound” beer.

The race included 11 dogs racing in three separate heats. The fourth race decided the champion.

On this day, no dog ran like one-year-old Forrest. According to owner, Paula Boxie, Forrest is a bit of a ringer.

“He is an 11-time champ at the Little Woodrow’s (locations) that they have around here in Texas,” Boxie told KSAT. “And then we’re going to the Wiener Dog Nationals in California next weekend.”

Boxie won a case of beer and Forrest won himself some swag, not to mention barking rights.

That wiener is a winner.