River City Cluster of Dog Shows coming to SA July 12-14

SAN ANTONIO – One of the nation’s most popular dog shows is coming to the Alamo City from July 12-14.

River City Cluster of Dog Shows will host the three-day all-breed event with several specialty shows and an American Kennel Club National owner-handled series.

RCCDS is bringing top dogs, breeders and handlers, featuring over 1,000 dogs representing more than 200 American Kennel Club-recognized breeds.

For each day, the AKC will judge each dog “class” by its specific breed standard, which accumulates points toward the dog’s championship title.

Each breed falls into one of seven groups, and each breed will have a winner nominated for best of breed. The top breeds will be able to participate in the group judging.

The seven winning group dogs will compete in a final AKC judging, during which the judge will select the best-in-show winner for that day.

Conformation judging starts at 9 a.m. July 12-13 and 8 a.m. on July 14. Shows will be at the Exposition Hall, Hall A and B, on the grounds of the Freeman Coliseum located at 3201 E Houston Street.

Vendors will also be there for guests to purchase a special gift for their pet.

Admission to the dog show is free, but a $15 fee is needed for parking. Cash is not accepted.

The complete dog show schedule is available on RCCDS’ website.