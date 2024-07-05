SAPD says 2 injured in East Side crash, rushed to hospital with multiple injuries

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said two people were injured and sent to a nearby hospital with multiple injuries.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of South Foster Road and FM 1346.

An SAPD official said a tan SUV traveling southbound on Foster Road hit a curb and crashed into a black SUV and a black Ford Mustang traveling eastbound on FM 1346.

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, but the seriousness of the injuries is unclear.

Two children in the black Mustang were also taken to the hospital for further observation.

SAPD said it is investigating the crash as a possible driving while intoxicated case. It is not known how many people were involved in the crash, police said.

The department said its investigation is ongoing. KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.