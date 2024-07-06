89º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office reports fewer firework-related injuries on Fourth of July

The county says it saw a nearly 30% drop in firework injuries from 2024 to 2023

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Halee Powers, News Producer

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Fourth of July, Bexar County, Fire Marshal, Fireworks, Injuries

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office released its Fourth of July Celebration Activity Report on Friday.

According to the report, there was a nearly 30% decrease (28.6%) in firework-related injuries on Thursday, compared to July 4, 2023.

In all, the county reported 35 firework-related injuries this year, which is down from 49 in 2023.

There were nearly 900 calls (897) placed to 911 and just a shade over 850 calls (852) placed to non-emergency lines, the report stated.

Officials said three traumatic injuries due to fireworks, including one child who was taken to the hospital with a facial injury.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Halee Powers is a KSAT producer primarily focused on digital newscasts and events.

email

Recommended Videos