Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office reports fewer firework-related injuries on Fourth of July

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office released its Fourth of July Celebration Activity Report on Friday.

According to the report, there was a nearly 30% decrease (28.6%) in firework-related injuries on Thursday, compared to July 4, 2023.

In all, the county reported 35 firework-related injuries this year, which is down from 49 in 2023.

There were nearly 900 calls (897) placed to 911 and just a shade over 850 calls (852) placed to non-emergency lines, the report stated.

Officials said three traumatic injuries due to fireworks, including one child who was taken to the hospital with a facial injury.