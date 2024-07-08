Buc-ee’s sign in Freeport knocked down by Hurricane Beryl’s winds

SAN ANTONIO – A Buc-ee’s sign in Freeport was knocked down by Hurricane Beryl’s strong winds as it made landfall early Monday morning.

The Category 1 hurricane reached the Texas coast around 4 a.m. near Matagorda County and Freeport, as it moved in the general Houston direction.

KPRC 2 and KSAT 12 sister station reporter Re’Chelle Turner was at the Buc-ee’s gas station trying to ride out the worst of the storm when the sign flew off due to the strong wind.

“It was super scary for me and my Photojournalist Michael Lemons,” Turner said.” We heard a loud pop and saw it fall. Thankfully no one was hurt.”

More debris fell as the storm moved through the area. Wind gusts were registered up to 80 mph in some places.

The storm has already canceled 513 flights out of Bush Intercontinental Airport and another 122 out of Hobby in Houston.

More than 1 million homes and businesses have been without power, according to CenterPoint Energy in Houston.

