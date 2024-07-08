Hurricane Beryl cancels hundreds of flights in Houston area

People check in for departure flights at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda on the Texas coast early Monday, canceling or delaying hundreds of flights in the Houston area.

According to KSAT 12′s sister station KPRC, there have been a total of 513 flights canceled out of Bush Intercontinental Airport and another 122 canceled out of Hobby.

Flightaware.com reports that 12 flights to Houston from the San Antonio International Airport have been canceled, with six still scheduled for later in the day.

The Houston airports are currently reminding residents and travelers that the airports are not meant to be storm shelters, saying that they lack the supplies and staff to accommodate people seeking refuge from the storm.

As the storm approaches and people plan to stay indoors and safe from the storm, we want to remind everyone that our airports are not equipped to serve as storm shelters. We lack the supplies and staff to accommodate people seeking refuge during the storm. @iah @HobbyAirport — Houston Airports (@AirportsHouston) July 7, 2024

No rain is expected from Beryl in San Antonio.

Beryl made landfall near Matagorda shortly after 4 a.m. Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph.

Beryl will move inland across all of east Texas, gradually weakening. Houston and Galveston are expecting damaging wind gusts.

