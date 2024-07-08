80º
Hurricane Beryl cancels hundreds of flights in Houston area

12 flights to Houston from San Antonio canceled as of 7:15 a.m.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

People check in for departure flights at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell, 2022 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda on the Texas coast early Monday, canceling or delaying hundreds of flights in the Houston area.

According to KSAT 12′s sister station KPRC, there have been a total of 513 flights canceled out of Bush Intercontinental Airport and another 122 canceled out of Hobby.

Flightaware.com reports that 12 flights to Houston from the San Antonio International Airport have been canceled, with six still scheduled for later in the day.

The Houston airports are currently reminding residents and travelers that the airports are not meant to be storm shelters, saying that they lack the supplies and staff to accommodate people seeking refuge from the storm.

No rain is expected from Beryl in San Antonio.

Beryl made landfall near Matagorda shortly after 4 a.m. Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph.

Beryl will move inland across all of east Texas, gradually weakening. Houston and Galveston are expecting damaging wind gusts.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

