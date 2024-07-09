UTSA’s online cybersecurity program ranks top 5 in nation

SAN ANTONIO – Forbes listed UTSA as one of the top five places in the U.S. to get an online bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity.

The degree at the Carlos Alvarez College of Business was ranked fifth in the U.S.

The selections were based on credibility, affordability, student outcomes, student experience and application process. UTSA was considered among 30 accredited and nonprofit colleges offering online cyber security bachelor’s degrees in the United States, according to a UTSA press release.

Forbes pointed out that students can learn to “defend organizations from various cyber threats in flexible asynchronous classes.”

Jonathon Halbesleben, Dean of the Alvarez College of Business, said that he was proud the program was recognized by Forbes.

“Our faculty have created a cutting-edge curriculum where students engage in hands-on learning in a realistic environment that allows them to graduate with a degree where they can make an immediate impact in this industry,” Halbesleben said in a UTSA press release.

The program was introduced in 2017. Students in the program are not required to go to the UTSA campus. They learn about digital forensics, network security, cyber analytics, secure design and malware analysis from multiple experts in the field.