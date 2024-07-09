Videos show aftermath of Hurricane Beryl in Texas coastal areas

MATAGORDA, Texas – In the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, residents along the Texas Coast and near Houston dealt with flooding and damage from heavy rains and powerful winds.

Videos from coastal areas like Surfside Beach and Sargent show flooded roadways, tipped RVs and homes with damaged roofs.

The Category 1 storm made landfall just before 4 a.m. Monday, causing at least seven deaths — one in Louisiana and six in Texas.

More than 2.3 million homes and businesses around Houston lacked electricity Tuesday morning, down from a peak of over 2.7 million on Monday, according to PowerOutage.us.

After making landfall, Beryl was downgraded to a tropical storm and had moved out of the Houston area by midday.

But state officials warned that flooding conditions could last for days.

The video below shows the U.S. Coast Guard surveying the damage along the Texas coast.

According to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is acting as governor while Gov. Greg Abbott is out of the country, it could take days for communities to fully regain power. Patrick said Beryl toppled 10 transmission lines.

The video below shows trees that toppled on top of a home in Cypress. The homeowner told KSAT that nobody was injured.

KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne and photojournalist Matthew Craig reported from Matagorda as Hurricane Beryl made landfall shortly after 4 a.m. Monday.

Watch some of Justin’s reporting in the videos below:

