Whataburger-themed Fortnite tournament to offer $10,000 grand prize

SAN ANTONIO – Fortnite players will have an opportunity to win a $10,000 grand prize as part of a tournament held by Whataburger, according to a press release.

Tournament qualifiers will take place on July 17, with the tournament final held on July 22.

Whataburger said “Breakfast in Bedwars” will take place on a daytime map, focusing on early morning coffee runs and breakfast foods to “jump-start the day.”

Throughout gameplay, the tournament will feature iconic Whataburger characters and restaurant items. Players will try to defend their beds while simultaneously launching attacks on their opponents’ bases.

Players ages 13 and up who are interested can submit entries from July 8 through July 15. Participants under 18 must submit a parental consent form to be eligible for tournament selection.

Whataburger themed Fortnite game. (KSAT)

The press release said those interested in playing should post their best clips playing the new Whataburger “Breakfast in Bedwars” map on the social platform “X” and tag #BreakfastInBedwars.

The players with the top 16 submissions will then be invited to be tournament captains and bring two teammates to play in the exclusive single-elimination qualifier.

The top four teams will play in the tournament final to compete alongside popular Fortnite creators for a share of the $25,000 prize pool.

The first-place winning team will “clutch their share of the $10,000 grand prize”, the press release said.

To play the new map, launch Fortnite, click the search icon and use the island code 6619-8313-5969.