IDEA Public Schools to give away free backpacks filled with school supplies

All children must be with a guardian to receive a free backpack. There is no limit to the number of children in one family who can receive one.

SAN ANTONIO – IDEA Public Schools will give out free backpacks to the first 150 students at a back-to-school giveaway.

The back-to-school giveaway will be held at IDEA’s Brackenridge Academy and College Preparatory campus on July 13 from noon to 3 p.m.

Recommended Videos

The free backpacks will be filled with school supplies, including notebooks, pens, and pencils.

Near the Southwest Side of San Antonio, the giveaway is open to all children in the community.

All children must be with a guardian to receive a free backpack. There is no limit to the number of children in one family who can receive one.

Local vendor booths will also be on-site, offering different types of food and small businesses displaying their artistry.

IDEA Brackenridge is at 5555 Old Pearsall Rd., San Antonio, TX 78242.