Man wanted on parole violation, three warrants dies after shooting with SWAT officers, police say

52-year-old man on parole for aggravated sexual assault of child

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

San Antonio police working shooting scene on Tuesday evening on the East Side. (KSAT)

A man who was wanted on a parole violation and three warrants is dead after a shooting with SWAT officers, according to San Antonio police Chief William McManus.

Police received an anonymous tip that the man was near the area around Morningview Drive and Pecan Valley Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

The 52-year-old man was out on a parole violation for aggravated assault of a child. He also garnered three warrants while on parole, McManus said.

SWAT officers arrived at the man’s location and asked him to surrender.

McManus said the man came out with a handgun and fired four to five shots, hitting two SWAT vehicles.

Two SWAT officers fired back and hit the man, McManus said. It is unclear how many times the man was shot.

The man was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. His identity is currently unknown.

The two SWAT officers had 14 and 15 years with the department, McManus said.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

You can listen to SAPD’s press conference below:

About the Authors

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

