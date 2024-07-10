Man wanted on parole violation, three warrants dies after shooting with SWAT officers, police say

San Antonio police working shooting scene on Tuesday evening on the East Side.

A man who was wanted on a parole violation and three warrants is dead after a shooting with SWAT officers, according to San Antonio police Chief William McManus.

Police received an anonymous tip that the man was near the area around Morningview Drive and Pecan Valley Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

The 52-year-old man was out on a parole violation for aggravated assault of a child. He also garnered three warrants while on parole, McManus said.

SWAT officers arrived at the man’s location and asked him to surrender.

McManus said the man came out with a handgun and fired four to five shots, hitting two SWAT vehicles.

Two SWAT officers fired back and hit the man, McManus said. It is unclear how many times the man was shot.

The man was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. His identity is currently unknown.

The two SWAT officers had 14 and 15 years with the department, McManus said.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

You can listen to SAPD’s press conference below: