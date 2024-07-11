San Antonio River Walk and The Alamo make top 5 ‘most Instagrammable’ tourist attractions in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo City has two of the most well-known tourist attractions in the state and is one of the top 10 places to visit in Texas this summer, according to a new study.

According to Texas Real Estate Source, the San Antonio River Walk is ranked first, and the Alamo is fourth place.

The study analyzed TripAdvisor data on the most popular tourist locations in Texas, and it found that numerous Instagram posts were tagged with certain hashtags.

The study searched for hashtags related to the tourist destination, and the one that was used more frequently on the posts was chosen.

The posts were then ranked to find the most popular locations through Instagram, from the highest number of posts to the lowest.

“The list reveals the most photographed spots in Texas, from historical sites to peaceful, relaxing landscapes. It reveals the most-loved spots to visit and share with friends on Instagram, with the San Antonio River Walk capturing users’ attention most,” a Texas Real Estate Source spokesperson said in a press release. “The top ten would make for a great starting point for tourists on vacation to ensure they see the most exciting sights in Texas.”

Here are the top 10 “most Instagrammable” locations in the Lone Star State, according to Texas Real Estate Source: