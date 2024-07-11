TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure on I-10 East this weekend in Seguin

Main lanes of I-10 East will be closed between Walnut Branch Creek and State Highway 123

SEGUIN, Texas – If you’re going to drive in Seguin this weekend, there’s a closure you need to know about on Interstate 10.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, the main lanes of I-10 East will be closed between Walnut Branch Creek and State Highway 123 for construction work, according to Seguin PD.

People driving on I-10 East will take Exit 609 and continue along the frontage road through SH 123 B and SH 123 intersections. They will then take the ramp back onto I-10 E after passing SH 123.

The work is expected to be done by 5 a.m. Monday. But that could change depending on the weather in our area.

