Recognize her? New Braunfels PD searching for woman involved in several credit, debit card fraud cases

SAN ANTONIO – The New Braunfels Police Department is searching for a woman believed to be connected to several credit/debit card fraud cases in the Hill County area.

Police said the woman is involved in as many as four fraudulent transactions in New Braunfels. Suveillance videos show the woman at an H-E-B Plus that is located on FM 306.

Recommended Videos

The photos show a woman with black hair pulled back into a ponytail with a black cap, wearing a light-blue long sleeve shirt with black leggings and what appears to be a cross tatoo on the back of her neck.

The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the woman. Officials are offering a reward of up to $4,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information should contact New Braunfels police or Comal County Crime Stoppers.

Tips are anonymous and can be reported to Crime Stoppers at by calling 830-620-TIPS (8477), submitting a tip online, or using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app.