Man found cut in artery, covered in blood on North Side

Police were initially called for a disturbance

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

San Antonio police investigate an incident at West Russell Place and Blanco on Sunday, July 14, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found cut and covered in blood Sunday afternoon on the North Side.

Officers were called to the scene just before 1 p.m. as the man was walking in the area of Russell Place and Blanco Road. It appeared he was talking toward Craig Place.

Police said the call originally came out as a disturbance on West Russell. The man would not say what happened to him, according to police.

He had a laceration to an artery and was “losing a lot of blood,” police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they are investigating the cutting as an aggravated assault.

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

