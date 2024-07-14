Man found cut in artery, covered in blood on North Side

San Antonio police investigate an incident at West Russell Place and Blanco on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found cut and covered in blood Sunday afternoon on the North Side.

Officers were called to the scene just before 1 p.m. as the man was walking in the area of Russell Place and Blanco Road. It appeared he was talking toward Craig Place.

Police said the call originally came out as a disturbance on West Russell. The man would not say what happened to him, according to police.

He had a laceration to an artery and was “losing a lot of blood,” police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they are investigating the cutting as an aggravated assault.