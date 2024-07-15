Delegates discuss mood and safety at Republican National Convention after attempted assassination of Trump

In the chaotic aftermath of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, delegates from around the United States have gathered for the Republican National Convention.

Two California delegates set aside some time on Sunday afternoon to talk with KSAT about how they and their fellow delegates are doing.

“We right away said, ‘Oh my God, he’s been shot,’” said Greg Lansing.

“We were devastated, just, ‘Please get up, get up, get up.’ It was the longest seven-second wait that seemed forever,” said Laine Lansing.

Greg and Laine Lansing were on a plane to the GOP national convention in Milwaukee, streaming the Pennsylvania rally live as a 20-year-old gunman tried to assassinate Trump.

Burned in their mind is the now-iconic image of Trump bleeding from the ear with his fist in the air as he’s pulled away by Secret Service agents.

“When he made a point to show the people that he was alive and he was okay, it was powerful,” Laine and Greg said.

Since then, it’s been a feeling of relief for some of Trump’s strongest supporters.

“We’ve met with him many times. He’s a very nice guy, very generous guy,” Greg said.

This is the third time since 2016 that they have been Republican delegates from California.

“Sharing our ideas and thoughts that ultimately end up getting to the president and helping form some of his policies,” Greg said.

KSAT asked what it feels like at the convention as delegates recover from the whirlwind emotions and get back to business.

“I think the feeling is resilience, determination, not giving up. Just relief,” Laine and Greg said.

That positive outlook also extends to safety.

“Oh, we’re safe. We’re so secure. I know our children are calling, and our friends are calling. We’re fine,” Laine said.

“They wand you, they search you, and beforehand they even know who you are, they have your background,” Greg said.

Still, like people across America, they want answers as to how this happened.

“How do you come into a venue with a gun and climb a building with all this police activity?” Greg said.

While the Lansings keep an eye out for those answers, they’re regaining focus, especially now that Trump has reported he’s OK and plans to make his appearance at the convention.

When asked what they plan to say when they see him this time, Greg said, “First, we’re going to tell him how grateful we are that he’s alive.”

Across the nation, regardless of political beliefs, there seems to be one blaring agreement.

“Political violence needs to end,” Laine said emphatically.